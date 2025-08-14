AYALA LAND Hospitality, Inc. (ALH), the hotel and resort arm of property developer Ayala Land, Inc., has signed an agreement with global hospitality chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to open the first Canopy by Hilton-branded hotel in the Philippines in 2026.

The 24-story Canopy by Hilton Makati will be located within the 2.8-hectare One Ayala development in Makati City, ALH said in a statement on Thursday.

The property will have 400 rooms and suites with designs using materials and artwork from Manila.

“It’s not just about adding rooms — it’s about creating stays that spark curiosity and celebrate Filipino creativity,” ALH President and Chief Executive Officer George I. Aquino said.

The hotel will include a destination restaurant, a rooftop bar with skyline views, and a speakeasy. It will also have meeting spaces, a pool deck, and a gym.

Canopy by Hilton, Hilton’s boutique hotel brand, has more than 40 properties across 14 countries, with over 40 more under development.

Hilton is also developing the Hilton Garden Inn Manila Quezon City, targeted for completion by 2028, and the Hilton Garden Inn Cebu Mactan, slated for 2027.

Ayala Land, Inc. shares fell by 0.18% or five centavos to P27.15 each on Wednesday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz