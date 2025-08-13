BERONG NICKEL Corp. (BNC), a subsidiary of DMCI Mining Corp., has secured a 25-year mineral production sharing agreement (MPSA) with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) through the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) for its Long Point Nickel Project in Aborlan, Palawan.

In a statement on Tuesday, DMCI Mining said the MPSA, covering 2,177.34 hectares, was signed on Aug. 8.

The agreement grants BNC the exclusive right to explore, develop, and utilize mineral resources in the contract area, renewable for another 25 years upon MGB registration.

“This MPSA is not just about resource development. It’s about creating shared value with our stakeholders by generating sustainable livelihoods, protecting the environment, and contributing to the local economy,” BNC President Tulsi Das C. Reyes said.

The company said it has poured P1 billion since 2024 into fleet expansion, port infrastructure, exploration, and pre-operating expenses.

It also secured an environmental compliance certificate for an annual production capacity of 1 million wet metric tons (WMT).

Operations are targeted to start by the fourth quarter of 2025, generating over 1,000 jobs, with priority given to residents and indigenous peoples, according to the company.

The company said it has also launched an Operators and Drivers Training Program in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

In its Quezon mine, BNC has implemented its Final Mine Rehabilitation and Decommissioning Plan, covering 16.7 hectares of progressive rehabilitation and planting over 163,000 seedlings, 1,700 mangroves, and releasing 54 sea turtles, it noted.

The Quezon mine operated from 2006 to 2021, producing 10.4 million WMT of nickel ore, generating more than 1,600 jobs, and contributing about P2.8 billion to the economy, according to the company.

DMCI Mining operates in Palawan and Zambales and markets nickel ore to China and Japan. It is primarily engaged in exploring, extracting, and exporting nickel ore.

DMCI Mining holds a 74.80% effective interest in BNC, with the remaining 25.2% stake owned by Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza