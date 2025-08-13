Eton Properties expands high-rise portfolio to 9,000 units with Blakes Tower launch

ETON Properties Philippines, Inc. (EPPI), the real estate arm of Lucio Tan Group, has launched Blakes Tower, a mixed-use development in Makati City.

Located along Malugay, Yakal, and Chino Roces streets in Makati City, Blakes Tower features 11 floors of modern office spaces and 15 residential floors with ready-for-occupancy units, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Blakes Tower gives buyers the advantage of moving into their new home without the long wait. Located in a well-connected part of Makati, it offers the kind of convenience and quality that make settling in faster, easier, and more rewarding,” Eton Properties President and Chief Executive Officer Kyle C. Tan said.

“It’s a space designed for professionals, investors, and homebuyers who value accessibility, quality, and the opportunity to start enjoying their property sooner rather than later,” he added.

Following the launch of Blakes Tower, EPPI’s high-rise portfolio has reached 9,000 units across Metro Manila, the developer said.

EPPI posted a 24% increase in its first-quarter net income to P144 million from P116 million a year earlier.

Its leasing revenue remained flat at P473 million, while real estate sales reached P102 million, driven by remaining inventory projects like 68 Roces in Quezon City and Eton City in Laguna.

Shares of LT Group rose by 0.77% or 10 centavos to close at P13.10 apiece on Tuesday. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz