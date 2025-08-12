BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific said it will add more flights to Bangkok, Da Nang, Melbourne, and Sapporo from October to December to serve more travelers during the holiday season.

“As travel demand continues to rise, these expanded services allow us to better connect Filipinos to the rest of the world and welcome more visitors to the Philippines,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a media release on Monday.

The budget airline will increase flights between Cebu and Bangkok (Don Mueang) to four times a week from thrice weekly, starting Oct. 26.

It will also operate its Manila-Da Nang-Manila flights 10 times a week, offering daily flights as well as twice every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“Beyond convenience, this increased connectivity also plays a key role in stimulating tourism, enabling business opportunities, and strengthening economic ties with our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region,” Mr. Lao said.

Beginning Dec. 10, Cebu Pacific will also increase flight frequencies between Manila and Sapporo, operating the route daily until Feb. 27, 2026, up from three times a week.

Cebu Pacific will operate its Manila-Melbourne flights five times a week beginning Dec. 12.

To date, Cebu Pacific operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

For the second quarter, Cebu Air, Inc., operator of Cebu Pacific, reported an attributable net income of P8.51 billion, rising nearly sevenfold, driven by higher passenger revenue during the period.

Cebu Air recorded second-quarter revenue of P32.91 billion, up 25.9% from P26.14 billion in the same period last year.

In the second quarter alone, Cebu Pacific said it carried seven million passengers.

For the first semester, the company logged gross revenue of P63.33 billion, increasing 23.11% from P51.44 billion a year ago.

During the January-to-June period, the airline flew 14 million passengers, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares of Cebu Air closed 95 centavos, or 2.5%, lower to end at P37.10 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose