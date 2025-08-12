MARKING its 50th year as a publicly listed company, Globe Telecom, Inc. reaffirmed its commitment to expand digital solutions and narrow the digital divide across the Philippines.

“With a steadfast commitment to inclusive innovation, the company aims to harness the power of digital tools and platforms to ensure that progress is accessible to every Filipino, regardless of geography, background, or socioeconomic status,” Globe said in a media release on Monday.

On Monday, the Ayala-led telecommunications company celebrated its 50th year of public listing at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

“Globe’s listing in 1975 was more than a financial milestone; it was a statement of belief. A belief that through responsible and sustainable enterprise, we could help move the country forward and upward,” said Globe Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala.

The company said it will continue its goal of utilizing digital tools and platforms to provide connectivity to its customers.

To recall, Globe said it expects better performance in the second half of the year as gross service revenue returns to growth.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Globe went down by P45, or 2.62%, to end at P1,675 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose