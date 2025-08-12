PLDT INC. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. will continue investing in cybersecurity infrastructure to ensure a secure digital space amid a growing number of frauds and scams, the Pangilinan-led telecommunications company said on Monday.

PLDT has blocked access to 10 unregistered crypto exchanges after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) flagged the platforms for operating without the necessary licenses, it said in a statement.

“Upon receipt of the order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), we restricted access to the identified websites. These web addresses are no longer accessible on our network,” PLDT said.

In an advisory last week, the SEC alerted the public against 10 cryptocurrency platforms — OKX, Bybit, Mexc, Kucoin, Bitget, Phemex, Coinex, Bitmart, Poloniex, and Kraken.

The commission said the platforms offer crypto-asset services to Philippine residents without the required registration or authorization mandated under SEC Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 4 and MC No. 5, which took effect on July 5.

PLDT said it will continue investing in cybersecurity infrastructure after the Cyber Security Operations Group reported blocking more than a hundred billion attempts to access malicious domains.

At the stock exchange on Monday, shares in the company fell by P16, or 1.22%, to close at P1,299 apiece.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund and part of MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose