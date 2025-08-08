CONVERGE ICT SOLUTIONS, Inc. said the Bifrost Cable System has reached the Philippines following its landing in Davao.

“Since we’ve announced this project, we’ve seen overwhelming demand from carriers and internet service providers (ISPs) seeking to purchase capacity,” Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said in a media release on Thursday.

The Bifrost Cable System is a trans-Pacific cable system that connects Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States.

The system also enables ultra-low latency and high-capacity bandwidth amid the growing digital economy, it said.

This development is expected to advance the country’s digital transformation and global connectivity, Converge said, noting that the company will now provide direct access to one of the most advanced international subsea cable systems.

“This milestone is more than a technological achievement — it’s a national enabler. With this critical infrastructure in place, we are not only enabling digital transformation but also creating new trade pathways and opportunities for the Philippines,” Mr. Uy said.

The expected commercial operations of the Bifrost Cable System are also seen to attract hyperscalers, data centers, and enterprise clients, and to provide secure and scalable international gateway access to North America and other regional hubs.

“This upgrade will empower businesses, financial institutions, tech companies, and the public sector to tap into a world-class infrastructure backbone that meets the demands of next-generation applications and global e-commerce,” Converge said.

Once the 20,000-kilometer (km) Bifrost Cable System is fully operational, Converge will be the exclusive Philippine partner operating the international cable landing station in Davao and will help position the country as a digital hub in Asia, Mr. Uy said.

Converge operates about 862,000 kilometers of fiber optic assets nationwide. The company also serves as a partner in international subsea cable systems such as the Bifrost and SEA-H2X, which aim to boost trans-Pacific and intra-Asia connectivity.

At the stock exchange on Thursday, shares in the company fell by 24 centavos, or 1.32%, to close at P17.96 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose