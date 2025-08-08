OKADA MANILA operator Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment, Inc. (TRLEI) has named Nobuki Sato as its new president and chief operating officer (COO), effective Sept. 15.

Mr. Sato will replace Byron Yip, who is set to conclude his seven-year leadership, Okada Manila said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

“This leadership transition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and long-term value creation,” Okada Manila said.

Before his appointment, Mr. Sato served as senior executive officer and chief financial officer at TRLEI’s ultimate parent company, Universal Entertainment Corp. (UEC).

Mr. Sato brings over 20 years of extensive leadership experience in hospitality, finance, and strategic operations. He has served on the TRLEI board since March 2023.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation for Byron’s contributions and are pleased that he will continue to support the organization to ensure a seamless transition. We are confident that Nobuki Sato’s proven expertise in operational and financial management will guide Okada Manila into its next phase of strategic growth and innovation,” UEC Representative Director and President Tomohiro Okada said.

“Mr. Yip’s leadership has been instrumental in establishing Okada Manila as a leading destination in the region, exemplified by our achievement of the Forbes 5-Star rating — the largest Forbes 5-star Integrated Resort in the Philippines to receive this distinction for the sixth consecutive year — and the successful execution of key expansion initiatives,” he added.

Okada Manila operates a 30-hectare integrated resort with hospitality, gaming, and entertainment offerings. It features 1,001 rooms, more than 40 dining venues, facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, an indoor beach club, and various shopping options. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave