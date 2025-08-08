SUBIC, ZAMBALES — Agila Subic, a Cerberus-run industrial facility in Subic, is open to expanding its site by up to 50 hectares to meet operational requirements of existing tenants, its top official said on Thursday.

The 310-hectare facility may add piers or develop land for tenant use, subject to approval from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and depending on demand, Agila Subic General Manager Mark Glenn D. Milan said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“It depends on the development of how we see the requirements of our current tenants, but we have additional space that we see could be used for additional facilities,” he said.

“That is part of our capacities on the site to optimize the use of the facility,” he added.

US investment firm Cerberus took control of the facility in 2022 and renamed it Agila Subic Facility after the collapse of Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction-Philippines, Inc. in 2019.

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, the Philippine Navy, global subsea cable firm SubCom, and logistics provider V2X currently lease portions of the Agila Subic Facility under agreements ranging from eight to 15 years, Mr. Milan said.

The three private companies share 220 hectares of the area, with the remaining 90 hectares being rented to the Philippine Navy, he added.

“They’re still in the aspect of settling in,” he said, adding that once the lessees are fully established, they’ll be in a better position to assess whether they need more space. “We need to be ready for that.”

Agila Subic expects its tenants to seek ways to enhance operations and maximize the use of leased land, he added. “They have to continually improve their capacities to increase the business opportunity for them to use the land.”

“When we lease out space, we don’t lease it like it’s just an office… With us, it’s the whole facility, tailored to the operational requirements of the company,” he said.

Mr. Milan said Agila Subic and its tenants have collectively invested around $1 billion to upgrade and modernize the shipyard.

“That covers everything already from the initial investment condition to the capital expenditures that it would like to have to support the improvements of the facilities, and then the continuing renovations and improvements that our tenants will need for them to operationalize the business,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio