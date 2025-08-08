HYPER DYNAMIC Corp. has increased its stake in listed fastfood giant Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) to 43.27%.

Hyper Dynamic acquired 25,000 JFC shares through five separate transactions on Aug. 6, JFC said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

According to JFC, Hyper Dynamic bought 8,000 shares at P216 per share; 2,000 shares at P216.80 per share; 6,000 shares at P217.20 per share; 6,000 shares at P217.40 per share; and 3,000 shares at P217.60 per share.

Following the acquisition, Hyper Dynamic now owns 484.93 million JFC shares, equivalent to a 43.27% stake.

Hyper Dynamic is an affiliate of JFC.

In 2021, JFC founders led by Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong consolidated a large portion of their JFC shares into Hyper Dynamic.

JFC shares rose by 0.65% or P1.40 to P217.40 per share on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave