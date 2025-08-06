MANILA ELECTRIC Co. (Meralco) has partnered with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Quezon City (QC) local government to facilitate the adoption of renewable energy (RE) in Quezon City by streamlining the net metering application process.

In a statement on Tuesday, Meralco said the tripartite agreement seeks to foster public-private collaboration to help advance the country’s renewable energy targets.

For Quezon City, the initiative aligns with its broader sustainability agenda as a member of C40 Cities — a global network of mayors from leading cities around the world committed to addressing climate change.

“One of our core priorities in Quezon City has always been to make energy cleaner, more reliable, and more accessible not just for our whole operations but for households and businesses in our city,” Quezon City Mayor Josefina “Joy” G. Belmonte said.

“Through this agreement with ERC and Meralco, we’re putting systems in place, clear processes, better coordination, and stronger support so that more stakeholders can take part in our clean energy transition.”

According to the power distributor, the collaboration aims to streamline the processing of net metering and distributed energy resource (DER) applications and to raise public awareness through the efficient dissemination of information on programs and policies that support RE adoption.

The net metering program allows customers with eligible RE systems, such as rooftop solar panels, to export excess electricity to the grid and receive credits, which they can use to offset their electricity bills.

As of end-July, nearly 2,500 net metering customers were in Quezon City — the highest number and largest aggregated capacity among all cities and municipalities within Meralco’s franchise area.

As part of the agreement, Meralco will set up a booth within the Quezon City Hall Compound and assign personnel for consultations and the processing of net metering and DER applications, as well as other services offered by the distribution utility.

The Quezon City government, meanwhile, will handle logistical requirements, while the ERC will provide technical and regulatory expertise to ensure proper program implementation.

“The net metering program is one of the best examples of how we can empower ordinary Filipinos to participate directly in crafting our nation’s energy destiny,” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said.

Meralco Senior Vice-President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz said the agreement reflects “a shared vision and responsibility to advancing renewable energy and to shaping the path forward towards consumer empowerment and demand management.”

“As we move forward, Meralco remains fully committed to reinforcing our support for the government’s initiatives and thrust in renewable energy and energy transition, and to making a lasting impact — not just on the lives of our customers but on the progress of our nation,” he added.

Meralco’s majority owner, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera