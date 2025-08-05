THE LUZON International Container Terminal (LICT) of Razon-led International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is expected to be operational by 2028, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said, noting that it is poised to become the country’s second-largest container terminal and help ease port congestion in Luzon.

“The construction of the LICT will facilitate trade in regions and enhance the supply chain throughout the country,” the DoTr said on Monday.

Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said the port, which is located in Bauan, Batangas, is expected to draw business activity and investment to the region upon its completion.

The LICT is projected to begin operations by early 2028 and be completed by 2027, the DoTr said, adding that the container terminal can accommodate an estimated two million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per year, including mega vessels.

ICTSI said on its website that the facility will also support the country’s renewable energy goals, particularly in Southern Luzon.

For this year, ICTSI has allocated approximately $580 million in capital expenditures, mainly for the development of the Southern Luzon Gateway in the Philippines and expansion projects at ICTSI Rio in Brazil and Mindanao Container Terminal (MCT).

