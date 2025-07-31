POWER DISTRIBUTOR Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has entered into a partnership with a Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) firm and a ride-hailing service provider to support the development of green mobility solutions.

In a statement on Wednesday, Meralco said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with EV charging firm V-Green Global Charging Station Development Corp. and ride-hailing company Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Co. to support the country’s shift toward cleaner and more sustainable transport.

Under the partnership, the companies will identify and evaluate sites for EV charging stations and electric taxi hubs, support the rollout of charging networks, explore opportunities to scale up EV adoption, and engage in technical cooperation and knowledge exchange on EV technologies and system design.

“This partnership brings together our collective strength in infrastructure, technology, and experience that will redefine our cities and our communities. Together, we intend to reframe the way we think about energy, transport, and sustainability,” Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

As the country’s largest electricity distribution company, Meralco said it is committed to taking the initiative in advancing the goals of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act through the deployment of integrated EV and charging infrastructure for businesses and the public.

V-Green CEO Nguyen Thanh Duong said that the partnership with Meralco would help the company in its mission to accelerate the “green mobility revolution” in Southeast Asia.

“By combining our expertise in EV charging infrastructure with Meralco’s strong local presence, we aim to rapidly deploy a reliable and accessible charging network across the Philippines,” he said.

“Together with VinFast and Green GSM, we are proud to contribute to a comprehensive EV ecosystem that supports the country’s journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future,” he added.

Green GSM Philippines’ CEO Dao Quy Phi sees the Philippines as a “vibrant and fast-growing market” for clean mobility solutions.

“Through this collaboration with Meralco and V-Green, Green GSM is excited to expand our 100% electric ride-hailing service to more cities nationwide. Our goal is not only to provide safe, convenient, and affordable transportation, but also to play an active role in building a greener future for Filipino communities,” he said.

In Vietnam, V-Green serves as the exclusive charging infrastructure partner for VinFast electric vehicles. Green GSM, meanwhile, is an innovative electric ride-hailing platform that operates a fleet powered entirely by VinFast EVs.

“This collaborative model is poised to deliver meaningful benefits to the public, from cost-effective mobility to safer and seamless travel experiences, while laying a strong foundation for the country’s transition to a greener future,” Meralco said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera