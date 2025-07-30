PLDT INC., through its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc., said it had tested optical transport network disaggregation technology to enhance its network performance.

“PLDT and Smart have long been exploring open and disaggregated architectures to modernize their network infrastructure. This strategic direction also aligns with previous initiatives,” Smart said in a media release on Tuesday.

The telecommunications company described the test as key to transforming its network into a more open and flexible one, allowing it to upgrade its network performance and increase its operational efficiency.

Smart said network disaggregation allows telecommunications companies to choose vendors for software and hardware separately, resulting in interoperable hardware and software from multiple suppliers, whereas traditional and vertically integrated networks relied on a single vendor.

“It also ushers in a competitive ecosystem with more options that can reduce costs and accelerate service delivery,” the company said.

Radames Vittorio B. Zalameda, Smart vice-president and head of wireless network strategy and architecture, said this approach will improve service delivery and also set a foundation for long-term transformation.

“By virtualizing and decoupling transport functions from proprietary hardware, we are building a more agile, scalable backbone… Our lab tests confirm that disaggregated solutions are now reaching operational readiness,” Mr. Zalameda said.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares of PLDT closed unchanged at P1,290 apiece.

Smart is the wireless unit of PLDT Inc. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose