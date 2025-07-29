MANAGEMENT Association of the Philippines (MAP) President and seasoned executive Alfredo S. Panlilio has joined the board of listed holding company Marcventures Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Panlilio was elected as an independent director following the annual stockholders’ meeting on July 25, Marcventures Holdings said in a stock exchange disclosure on Monday.

Last month, Mr. Panlilio was appointed as an independent director of listed conglomerate Vivant Corp.

Marcventures Holdings is a holding company. One of its subsidiaries is mining company Marcventures Mining and Development Corp., which holds a mineral production sharing agreement in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur.

Other subsidiaries include BrightGreen Resources Corp., Alumina Mining Philippines, Inc., and Bauxite Resources, Inc., which are also involved in the mining business.

Marcventures Holdings shares dropped by 3.77% or two centavos to 51 centavos per share on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave