GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. said it is making progress in its ambition to bridge connections in remote areas after completing the first direct call using a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite.

“Globe revolutionizes connectivity by bringing next wave solutions to the remotest areas… This will bridge the digital gap while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by providing innovative direct-to-device service,” Globe Director and Head of Network Strategy and Technology Enablement Gerhard Tan said in a media release on Sunday.

The listed telecommunications company said it had conducted the first voice call via a LEO satellite to a standard phone, which the company described as a significant step toward expanding communications in far-flung areas.

These satellites connect directly to existing phones without hardware or software modifications, allowing connectivity in areas that cannot be reached by traditional networks, Globe said.

“The positive results underscore the potential of satellite connectivity to close coverage gaps in geographically isolated, underserved, and disaster-prone communities,” the company said.

Globe has partnered with Lynk Global, Inc. to utilize its LEO satellite. The two parties announced their partnership last year to assess the potential of satellite-direct-to-phone communication services in remote areas of the country.

Lynk is an international company that develops satellite-to-mobile-phone constellation technology to enhance mobile phone service coverage.

“This voice demonstration was a huge success and a foundation for our continued work with Globe in the Philippines. Together we will connect unconnected communities in rural areas, remote islands, and maritime zones,” said Lynk Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Dooley. — Ashley Erika O. Jose