CALIFORNIA-BASED software company Vantiq has teamed up with Manila-based advisory and investment firm Argosy Partners to help Southeast Asian companies in key sectors use real-time artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

“The partnership will allow organizations to move from concept to live operations in weeks instead of years and gives Vantiq an immediate foothold in a high-growth region,” Vantiq said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

Vantiq said it is optimistic about its Southeast Asian expansion, as its real-time intelligence platform could help companies in major sectors such as healthcare and clean energy automate their workflows.

“By pairing Argosy’s regional expertise with Vantiq’s Intelligence Platform, we can help governments and businesses deploy scalable systems that improve critical services, speed disaster response and unlock inclusive economic growth,” Vantiq Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Marty Sprinzen said.

Argosy Partners, which invests in and provides advisory services to organizations in digital healthcare, infrastructure, clean energy, and agriculture, would be able to provide local insights as Vantiq expands into the Philippines.

“The alliance offers a dependable foundation for organizations that need to sense events, interpret them with AI and take action in real time without overhauling existing infrastructure,” Vantiq said.

Many organizations in Southeast Asia are hard-pressed to accelerate their AI adoption as it continues to transform industries worldwide.

“Vantiq’s ability to integrate AI and IoT (Internet of Things) in real time gives our clients a practical way to meet those ambitions while keeping data governance and security front and center,” Nonoy Colayco, founder of Argosy Partners, said.

Looking ahead, Vantiq and Argosy plan to connect with agencies, hospitals, city planners, and other stakeholders to identify high-impact pilot projects, share best practices for secure deployment, and map investment pathways, the tech firm said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz