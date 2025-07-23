METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp.’s (MPIC) digital healthcare arm, mWell, has launched its first primary care facility (PCF) at Main Square Mall in Bacoor City.

The PCF provides a technology-enhanced experience with digital patient records, shorter wait times, and more efficient operations, mWell said in an e-mailed statement late Monday.

“While mWell began as a digital platform, we’ve always believed that true impact lies in integration — where technology meets real, on-the-ground care. This PCF brings that vision to life. It’s a tangible step toward a more inclusive healthcare system, one that ensures that every Filipino — whether online or on-site — has a clear path to better health,” said MPIC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and mWell Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan.

Established in partnership with 1Life, Inc., the PCF offers medical consultations, diagnostic testing, maternal and childcare, immunization, minor procedures, lifestyle and nutrition counseling, and pre-employment medical exams.

The PCF also features mWell’s digital health suite, particularly its clinic management system and the digital health ID.

“Through digital innovation, we’re creating a system that supports early detection, empowers preventive care, and delivers continuity of care. PCF will utilize our HealthSuite, a range of enterprise health solutions including clinic management systems and the digital Health ID, which is designed to elevate the healthcare experience,” mWell President and CEO Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla said.

The PCF’s laboratory services are available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., while primary care services operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Part of the MPIC group, mWell offers telemedicine, health and wellness programs, and e-commerce in an integrated, tech-based digital healthcare ecosystem.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave