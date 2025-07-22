PHINMA PROPERTY Holdings Corp. (PHINMA Properties) is targeting the completion of the southern portion of Phase 1 of its 21-hectare Saludad township in Bacolod City by the first quarter of 2026, following a recent capital infusion.

“With the township’s construction in full swing, the southern Phase 1 will be completed by the first quarter of 2026, while the northern Phase 2 will be finished in 2028,” PHINMA Properties Vice-President and Chief Township Officer Paolo V. Reyes said in a statement on Monday.

“PHINMA Properties looks forward to sharing more of Saludad with people in and beyond Bacolod,” he added.

The construction timeline was announced after PHINMA Properties received an additional P300-million investment from parent company PHINMA Corp. to support the development of the Saludad township.

“This new P300-million investment will enable PHINMA Properties to sustain the favorable market momentum of our Saludad project in Bacolod,” PHINMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr. said.

“This reflects the PHINMA Group’s stronger commitment to the Bacolod community and nearby areas by supporting economic development and generating new livelihood opportunities,” he added.

Launched in October last year, Saludad is a P12-billion township being developed by PHINMA Properties in partnership with JEPP Real Estate Co. The township was master-planned by Royal Pineda+ Architecture•Design.

Saludad will feature services offered by the PHINMA Group, such as PHINMA Hospitality’s lifestyle hotel brand TRYP by Wyndham Bacolod; Southwestern University PHINMA’s first campus outside Cebu City; and building materials from the PHINMA Construction Materials Group.

“We’re creating a vibrant, sustainable community for our beloved Bacolodnons, where they can easily access essentials for dignified living,” PHINMA Properties President and CEO Raphael B. Felix said.

“Saludad brings together the best offerings of the PHINMA Group with the city’s rich heritage and scenic landscape amid its fast-growing economy — this fusion of tradition and modernity makes it distinctly Bacolod. As we say, Aton Ini,” he added.

PHINMA is a holding company with business interests in education, construction materials, real estate, and hospitality.

Shares of PHINMA declined by 0.11% or two centavos to P17.86 each on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave