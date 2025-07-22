SURESTE PROPERTIES, INC. (SPI), a subsidiary of Bloomberry Resorts Corp., has renewed its partnership with De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (DLS-CSB) to provide scholarships to students in international hospitality, cybersecurity, and business analytics.

Under the partnership, SPI will cover fees and allowances for tuition, laboratory, library, internet, and miscellaneous expenses for ten trimesters over three years, the school said in a statement.

To qualify, an applicant must be a Filipino citizen and at least 18 years old. The individual must be a high school graduate with a general weighted average (GWA) of not less than 85% or its equivalent, and must have good moral character.

Scholars may enroll in the following degree programs offered by DLS-CSB: Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Major in Business Intelligence and Analytics, and Bachelor of Science in International Hospitality Management.

The school’s cybersecurity program helps learners gain technical and managerial expertise in key areas of information security policy and governance, digital forensics, data protection, security threat assessment, and incident response, it said.

Students in the business intelligence and analytics program are taught how to explore and maximize data through industry-grade tools and applications to enhance an organization’s economic sustainability and competitiveness, DLS-CSB also said.

Lastly, the International Hospitality Management course is the first international double bachelor’s degree under the Commission on Higher Education’s new transnational guidelines. Under the program, students can also earn both Philippine and French degrees.

Enrollees in the program also benefit from its partner, the Vatel International Business School’s global network of institutions with renowned programs in business, hotel, and tourism management.

The memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed by SPI Vice-President for Human Resources Maria Rosario Razon, Senior Vice-President and Property Chief Financial Officer Arcan Lat, and DLS-CSB President Br. Edmundo L. Fernandez, FSC.

Mr. Lat was represented by Sureste Properties, Inc. Director for Human Resources Trishia Osorio, while Mr. Fernandez was represented by Vice Chancellor for Academics Angelo Marco Lacson and Center for Partnership Advancement Director Robin Serrano.

Bloomberry’s integrated resort portfolio includes Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque City, Solaire Resort North in Quezon City, and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino in Jeju City, South Korea.

On Monday, Bloomberry’s stocks dropped by 3.37% or 15 centavos to P4.30 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz