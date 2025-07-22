WEST-ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has partnered with global ICT solutions provider delaware Philippines to assess its current human resource (HR) system and develop a roadmap for future improvements.

In a statement on Monday, delaware said that the initiative includes a comprehensive review of HR areas such as talent acquisition, employee engagement, and workforce management.

Using insights from the assessment, delaware Philippines will help create a roadmap that outlines potential enhancements, along with timelines and implementation priorities.

“This collaboration ensures that Maynilad’s HR team is actively engaged throughout the process to ensure alignment with operational realities,” the company said.

The assessment will run for three months and will include consultations, evaluations, and workshops with key stakeholders.

“This engagement is designed to provide Maynilad with a practical and structured view of how to evolve its HR systems in the coming years,” Maynilad Chief Information Officer and Head of Information Technology Services Francisco Castillo said.

At the end of the assessment, the water utility will receive a roadmap identifying priority areas for improvement, aimed at strengthening internal processes that support employee services and administrative efficiency.

“Our people are at the heart of our operations, and by refining internal processes, we aim to deliver better support to employees across the organization,” Maynilad Head of Human Resources Martin B. De Guzman said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera