AYALA-LED Globe Telecom, Inc. said it will work with global technology and telecommunications (telco) companies to develop an 8,900-kilometer submarine cable system aimed at delivering additional bandwidth and strengthening network diversity and reliability.

In a statement on Sunday, the listed telecommunications company said it has joined the Asia United Gateway East (AUG East) project to support East Asia’s rising demand for high-speed, high-capacity connectivity, fueled by the development of artificial intelligence (AI).

The cable will follow a key route linking the digital hubs of Singapore and Japan, with landing points in the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2029.

“This new data superhighway strengthens our nation’s digital backbone. It gives businesses the scale, speed, and reliability they need to compete globally and embrace technologies that can uplift lives and drive inclusive progress for all Filipinos,” said Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Carl R. Cruz.

Raymond Policarpio, Globe Business vice-president and head of strategy management and business investments, said that the investment in the AUG East cable system “is a cornerstone of our long-term strategy to future-proof the Philippines’ digital infrastructure.”

“As AI-powered applications become increasingly pervasive, the demand for resilient, high-capacity international connectivity will also experience a surge,” Mr. Policarpio said.

“By securing our stake in this vital digital thoroughfare, we are proactively enabling our enterprise clients to leverage cutting-edge technologies, drive innovation, and expand their global reach, ensuring the Philippines remains a competitive hub in the digital economy,” he added.

Globe said that AUG East can deliver massive capacity to “data-hungry enterprises, equivalent to streaming millions of ultra-high-definition movies simultaneously.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera