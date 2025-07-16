WHILE MORE Philippine chief executive officers (CEOs) are recognizing the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, some have yet to see the expected returns on their AI investments, according to a study from the IBM Institute for Business Value.

The latest IBM study, which surveyed 2,000 CEOs globally — including 210 leaders from the Philippines and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries — said over half (55%) of Philippine leaders are actively adopting AI agents and are preparing to implement them at scale.

It also noted that 63% of surveyed leaders prioritize AI use cases based on their return-on-investment (RoI).

However, the study found that only 23% said their AI initiatives have delivered expected returns so far, suggesting a mismatch between companies’ investment priorities and results.

“Business leaders in ASEAN are under pressure to demonstrate RoI from AI while needing to invest in long-term capabilities to stay competitive,” said Abraham Thomas, managing partner at IBM Consulting, ASEAN.

“This balancing act is made even more complex by the region’s fragmented digital landscape, with varying national regulations and inconsistent standards for cross-border data flow,” he said.

More than half (73%) of Philippine CEOs surveyed cited the importance of integrated enterprise-wide data architecture for cross-functional collaboration, while 63% of the country’s executives view their organization’s proprietary data as crucial to unlocking the value of generative AI.

About 60% of executives said they are now hiring for roles related to AI that did not exist a year ago.

“As Philippine organizations accelerate AI adoption in order to stay ahead in a dynamic market, their success to unlock real business value from their investments will hinge on overcoming challenges in data integration and workforce readiness,” Mr. Thomas said.

About 78% of CEOs surveyed said the success of their organizations is linked to maintaining a broad group of leaders with a deep understanding of strategy, while keeping authority to make critical decisions.

However, 58% of Philippine CEOs admit that their organization is struggling to balance funding for operations with investment in innovation, especially during unexpected changes.

According to the report, the top priorities of CEOs include the ability to forecast accurately while ensuring productivity or profitability, as well as product and service innovation.

“As AI rewrites the rules, CEOs who can accurately forecast market shifts, customer behavior, and operational outcomes will be the ones calling the shots,” it noted.

However, the top concerns among CEOs include supply chain performance, talent recruitment and retention, and business model innovation, it added.

The study also noted that 65% of CEOs said they need to be flexible with their budgets to capitalize on digital opportunities that promise long-term growth and innovation.

Looking ahead, 31% of the Philippine workforce will require retraining and/or reskilling over the next three years as more organizations leverage AI, it said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz