CEBU-BASED PROPERTY developer AppleOne Group said demand for hospitality developments in the Visayas-Mindanao (VisMin) region is gaining momentum, driven by the area’s growing appeal as a “bleisure” (business and leisure) destination.

“By building integrated destinations where business, leisure, and local culture intersect, AppleOne continues to expand opportunities for the local workforce and economy, positioning VisMin as a next-generation bleisure hub in both the national and regional tourism landscape,” it said in a statement.

Bleisure — a fast-growing segment that blends work and relaxation — has been attracting visitors to tourist destinations such as Cebu and Cagayan de Oro, according to the company.

The VisMin market is positioned to cater to this segment, particularly travelers seeking purpose-driven experiences, hybrid work setups, digital nomadism, and lifestyle-oriented travel, it also said.

AppleOne cited Cebu’s physical environment, urban development, and tourism infrastructure. It also noted that Cagayan de Oro is becoming a meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) destination in Northern Mindanao.

“Combined with their world-class resorts, heritage attractions, culinary diversity, and thriving creative scene, the region allows travelers to shift effortlessly between boardrooms and beaches, making it a natural choice for today’s market,” AppleOne said.

“For the industry, this means new revenue streams, longer visitor stays, and rising demand for bleisure-ready destinations.”

Cebu alone welcomed over 5.1 million tourists in 2024, a 37% increase from last year’s arrivals, according to data from the Department of Tourism.

This reflects the potential of the VisMin region as a leisure and MICE destination, AppleOne said.

The property developer cited its upcoming Mahi Center, a mixed-use business complex within the Mactan Economic Zone in Lapu-Lapu City.

The development will include office spaces, a boutique mall, and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mactan.

AppleOne also noted that Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort continues to draw executives and corporate travelers due to its beachfront location, proximity to the airport, and luxury amenities.

“Beyond its beachfront allure, the resort is fast becoming a landmark bleisure venue: hosting executive retreats, networking events, and incentive travel, while elevating Cebu’s profile as a premier destination for both business and leisure,” the company said.

Lastly, the upcoming Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Cagayan de Oro is expected to become the city’s first five-star hotel and branded residence. It is designed to meet the growing demand for large-scale events and corporate gatherings in Northern Mindanao, where MICE venues remain limited.

“These developments underscore AppleOne’s role in reshaping the region’s tourism landscape not just as a leisure destination but as a sophisticated gateway for global bleisure travel,” AppleOne said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz