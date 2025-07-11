SM PRIME HOLDINGS, Inc.’s commercial property arm, SM Offices, is expanding its regional footprint with the launch of The Core Tower Three office project in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The Core Tower Three is the 15th development by SM Offices outside Metro Manila, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It forms part of the P1.6-billion, three-tower The Core Towers project located within the SM City Sta. Rosa complex, which offers more than 27,000 square meters of office space to the South Luzon market.

With the launch, SM Offices said its total leasable footprint has grown to over 1 million square meters, with more than a fifth located in key regional growth corridors.

“The Core Towers reflects the growing demand for future-ready office spaces in regional growth centers like Sta. Rosa,” SM Prime Vice-President and SM Offices Head Alexis L. Ortiga said.

“We are seeing sustained interest from companies looking for scalable locations that combine operational efficiency with strong local talent pools,” he added.

Each tower is equipped with 100% backup power, modern building systems, and direct connectivity to the South Luzon Expressway, Cavite-Laguna Expressway, and the Old National Highway.

The development offers flexible fit-out options, 24/7 building management, and high-speed telecom connectivity. Tenants also have access to retail, dining, and public transit options within the mall complex.

SM Offices said the project is designed to serve a growing base of business process outsourcing (BPO), technology, and professional services firms seeking workspaces in Calabarzon.

Leasing activity is ongoing, with several firms already in operation, the company said.

The Core Towers project is expected to generate over 6,000 local jobs through tenant operations and building services.

The project was designed by Architect Albert Yu of ASYA Design Partner, an architectural firm with projects in major Philippine cities and key markets in China, including Shanghai, Chengdu, and Suzhou.

SM Prime earlier said it had allocated P6 billion this year to develop new office towers and workspaces, including the Six E-Com Center in the Mall of Asia Complex.

On Thursday, SM Prime shares rose by 1.83% or 45 centavos to P25.05 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave