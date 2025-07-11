LOW-COST carrier AirAsia Philippines said it is studying the possibility of launching direct flights between the Philippines and India amid strong market demand.

“India is a great market… What AirAsia can do is we will market Philippine tourism to benefit the people of the Philippines and the economy,” AirAsia’s Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer for Airline Operations Chester Shee Soon Voo told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that India’s large population is boosting global tourism, presenting growth opportunities for low-cost carriers like AirAsia.

The Philippines is also working to further expand its bilateral air service agreements with India, Japan, Thailand, and the United States, Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said, adding that it hopes to conclude these talks within the year.

The CAB previously said it aims to expand its air services agreement with India, as Air India is set to launch a Delhi-Manila service by October.

AirAsia is accelerating its fleet expansion through a planned purchase of 150 additional aircraft, with up to 20 expected to be delivered to AirAsia Philippines over the next five years.

Earlier, AirAsia Philippines said it was considering the launch of new hubs outside Manila, with Bohol, Clark, and Cebu identified as potential alternatives.

This year, AirAsia Philippines said it is confident it will surpass seven million passengers, after carrying over three million in the first half. — Ashley Erika O. Jose