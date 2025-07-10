CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. said Park Weongi, former chief executive officer (CEO) of NAVER Cloud, has joined its board of directors.

In a media release on Wednesday, Converge said it appointed Mr. Park to its board on July 8 to support its shift from pure connectivity toward digital infrastructure and technology services.

“Converge is no longer just a connectivity company. We’re building the digital backbone of the future — and we need board-level guidance from leaders who’ve already built those foundations at a global scale,” said Converge CEO and Co-founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy.

Mr. Park will join the Board Risk Oversight Committee and the Remuneration Committee, Converge said, adding that he will serve the unexpired term of Francis Ed. Lim, who was appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NAVER Cloud is a cloud service provider based in South Korea.

“Converge’s pivot to becoming a techco involves significant investment in digital platforms, data centers, cloud services, and AI (artificial intelligence)-based solutions. Park’s experience scaling NAVER’s cloud business and navigating fast-evolving technology markets will directly inform Converge’s strategy in these areas,” it said.

Further, Converge has appointed Arlene San Juan as its treasurer, following the designation of Christine R. Blabagno as chief risk officer, concurrent with her role as the company’s deputy chief financial officer. — Ashley Erika O. Jose