FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Laguna to produce remanufactured printers, with operations scheduled to begin next year.

“The facility will be set up within Fujifilm Optics Philippines (FOPH). We’re starting construction in July this year and operations in August 2026,” Fujifilm Business Innovation Philippines President Hideaki Kato told reporters on Tuesday.

The facility will produce remanufactured multi-function printers from used multifunction devices collected from various countries across the Asia-Pacific region.

The printers will be disassembled, cleaned, and have parts replaced before being resold, with the same quality assurance as brand-new units, according to the company.

The Circular Manufacturing Center (CMC) will span 500 meters and will be located in the Calmeray International Business Park-Special Economic Zone in Calamba.

FUJIFILM currently operates CMC facilities in Japan and China, and the Laguna facility will be the first in Southeast Asia.

The facility will employ 50 individuals, the company said.

“The manufactured multi-function printer to be produced in the Philippines will be 5,000 units per year. We import 5,000 maybe some from the local market, but the majority import from other countries,” Mr. Kato said.

He said these include countries such as Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, and Indonesia.

“Each remanufactured multi-function printer undergoes the same rigorous inspection process as newly built multi-function printers to ensure they meet the same quality and reliability standards,” the company said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante