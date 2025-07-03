PANGILINAN-LED telecommunications giant PLDT Inc. has chosen the 244-hectare Filinvest City township in Alabang, Muntinlupa City as the location for its future headquarters (HQ).

PLDT, the newest major locator in Filinvest City, will build a five-hectare PLDT tech campus in the Southgate District, Filinvest Alabang, Inc. (FAI) said in an e-mail statement.

FAI, the township and luxury residential arm of the Filinvest Group, said the tech campus is slated for progressive development, with initial phases expected to begin soon.

“This campus is part of our effort to build a healthier, more collaborative work environment. It reflects our belief that the workplace must evolve alongside the industries we serve. We hope it will inspire creativity, encourage teamwork, and support the future of PLDT,” PLDT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

FAI said the development will generate thousands of jobs during construction and upon completion, stimulating demand for residential and commercial spaces and benefiting local businesses and startups.

“What was once a quiet stock farm has been transformed into a vibrant garden metropolis. This transformation did not happen overnight. It took vision, dedication, and a steadfast sense of purpose. Filinvest City was designed with intention: to foster an environment where businesses thrive, innovation flourishes, and people live well,” said Josephine Gotianun-Yap, vice-chairperson of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC), the parent company of FAI.

“We believe a great city is not simply a backdrop to success — but a catalyst for it,” she added.

Hastings Holdings Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave