THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is allocating nearly half a billion pesos for the expansion of Lamao (Liloy) Port in Zamboanga del Norte.

In a bid notice issued on Tuesday, the port regulator said interested parties may submit bids for the port expansion project until July 29. The PPA plans to spend up to P436.39 million on the project.

The winning bidder will be given 720 calendar days from receipt of the notice to proceed to complete the expansion of Lamao Port.

Bidders must have completed a similar contract to qualify, the PPA said, noting that the project will be procured through open competitive bidding procedures.

For this year, the PPA expects to complete at least four port projects valued at a combined P1.56 billion. These include the P426.18-million Salomague Port expansion project in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; the P155.96-million San Andres Port expansion and improvement project; the upgrade of Banago Port in Negros Occidental; and the expansion of Balingoan Port in Cagayan de Oro.

Last year, the PPA said it had earmarked up to P16 billion for infrastructure projects until 2028.

The funds will be allocated for enhancing port efficiency and capacity, including 14 big-ticket projects targeted for completion within the period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose