SAN ROQUE Hydropower, Inc. (SRHI), a unit of San Miguel Global Power, Inc. (SMGP), is expanding its renewable energy portfolio with a planned 400-megawatt (MW) pumped-storage hydropower project in Pangasinan.

In a filing with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, SRHI said it plans to pursue the San Roque Optimization pumped-storage hydropower project, which will span four towns across the province.

The project will involve key components, including a lower dam and storage pond, pumphouse, waterways, access roads, and a transmission line.

“The project features of the 400-MW facility highlight its potential for substantial energy production and integration into the existing grid,” the company said.

A pumped-storage hydropower facility generates electricity by releasing water from an upper reservoir to a lower one through a turbine during discharge.

With new capacity coming online from solar and wind projects, SRHI said the integration of pumped-storage hydropower would serve as a “grid-balancing solution” due to its ability to store large volumes of energy and respond quickly to fluctuations.

“Looking ahead, technological advancements and the combination of PSH (pumped-storage hydropower) with other energy storage solutions will strengthen the grid, facilitating a transition toward a more sustainable energy future,” the company said.

The proposed project is scheduled for public scoping on July 11. The activity marks an early stage in the environmental impact assessment process, during which the proponent will present an overview of the proposed development and gather public inputs and concerns.

SMGP, the power arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC), maintains a diversified energy portfolio across conventional and renewable sources.

The conglomerate led the country’s power generation sector in 2024, accounting for 22.44% of the national grid. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera