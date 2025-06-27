LISTED Suntrust Resort Holdings, Inc. said the opening of its $1-billion Westside City casino project in Parañaque City has been moved to the third quarter (Q3) of 2026 from the earlier target of December this year due to an ongoing review of construction plans.

“Based on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.-approved project implementation plan, completion and opening of the Westside City main casino is targeted for Q3 (third quarter) of 2026,” Suntrust said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“Currently, Suntrust is in the process of reviewing plans and actual construction status which may impact its previous launch estimate of December 2025,” it added.

With the delay, Suntrust said it expects a deferral in revenue generation.

As of end-March, Suntrust said structural works and the major façade system of the casino up to the roof level had been completed.

It added that mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems in major plantrooms had been substantially completed, and portions of the system have started testing and commissioning.

Architectural, builder, and fit-out works, as well as external civil and landscape works, are ongoing. Defects checking and punch listing have also started in several back-of-house areas, the company said.

The Westside City project will feature 475 luxury hotel rooms and suites, a pool deck, spa, wellness center, ballroom, theaters, a grand opera house, performing arts theater, a mall with food and beverage and retail units, four cinemas, and a parking facility with over 1,000 slots.

Upon opening, the casino is expected to house 281 gaming tables, 1,126 slot machines, and 134 electronic table games for both mass and VIP markets.

The project is located within Parañaque’s Entertainment City, alongside existing integrated resorts such as Okada Manila, Solaire Resort, and City of Dreams Manila.

For the first quarter, Suntrust trimmed its net loss by 67.1% to P84.33 million from P256.10 million a year earlier, driven by a foreign exchange gain.

Suntrust is a subsidiary of Fortune Noble Ltd., which in turn is a unit of Hong Kong-listed LET Group Holdings Ltd.

On Thursday, Suntrust shares fell by 1.45% or one centavo to close at 68 centavos apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave