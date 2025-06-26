PLDT Inc. said its P2-billion social loan from HSBC Philippines was recognized by The Asset magazine as the “Social Infrastructure Deal of the Year” in the Southeast Asian region.

“Proceeds from the loan helped finance the expansion of fiber optic cable network and enable digital inclusion for the country’s fourth to sixth class municipalities, including geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas or GIDAs,” PLDT said in a statement on Wednesday.

PLDT Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Management Officer Danny Y. Yu said the company remains committed to expanding the reach of its fiber network to “better serve its customers and continuously support the government in narrowing the digital divide.”

As of end-March 2025, PLDT operates the country’s largest fiber optic network, covering 73% of municipalities and 91% of all provinces.

“This infrastructure provides a robust backbone to its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc., which currently maintains a 97% population coverage of 4G/5G networks,” the company said.

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Infrastructure Awards is an independent recognition program honoring institutions and investments that support infrastructure development and economic growth across Asia.

The 2025 edition covered performance from January to December 2024.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, shares in the company closed unchanged at P1,210 apiece.

