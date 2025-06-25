GRAB PHILIPPINES has launched a pilot test of drone-powered delivery services in Metro Manila to evaluate how the technology can enhance logistics operations and reach underserved areas.

“We are constantly exploring new technologies that could help us serve our communities better, such as drone-powered deliveries,” Grab Philippines Managing Director Ronald Roda said in a media release on Tuesday.

“This pilot is an opportunity for us to learn and understand how drone deliveries might work in the Philippine context, from dense urban neighborhoods to underserved areas,” he added.

Grab Philippines partnered with property developer Megaworld Corp., the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to pilot drone-powered delivery services in the National Capital Region.

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a collaborative effort to explore drone technology for delivery use.

The partnership will examine possible use cases and promote public awareness of drone-enabled services.

The program also aims to determine whether unmanned aerial vehicles can help improve urban logistics in highly dense areas, Grab Philippines said.

The pilot will test a hybrid delivery model, where Grab delivery partners handle pick-ups and drop-offs from designated drone landing stations, while drones manage the middle leg of trips for faster and more seamless service, it said.

Initial tests will be conducted between two Megaworld properties in Metro Manila to evaluate the operational, technical, and regulatory aspects of drone deployment. Access will initially be limited to select consumers and merchant partners, Grab said.

“If we want to solve traffic and improve connectivity in a meaningful way, we have to think beyond roads. Drone logistics is one of the tools that can help us move faster, smarter, and more sustainably,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said.

Grab said that if the initiative proves feasible, it plans to expand drone delivery services to more locations nationwide.

“We see this as an opportunity to guide the responsible use of drone technology. Our role is to ensure that it benefits people while also supporting the nation’s digital transformation agenda,” DICT Undersecretary for Special Concerns Christina Faye Condez-de Sagon said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose