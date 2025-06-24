SI POWER Corp. (Sipcor), the sole power generator in the province of Siquijor, said it has fully restored the guaranteed dependable capacity of its power plant.

In a statement on Monday, Sipcor said it had implemented a series of corrective measures in recent weeks to address the power supply shortfall caused by “maintenance issues in both generation and distribution.”

The company said it completed repairs on one generation set and deployed two rental generating sets to provide additional capacity, increasing the plant’s total dependable capacity to 10,800 kilowatts.

Sipcor supplies power to the Province of Siquijor Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Prosielco), which serves as the power distributor in the province.

“Sipcor continues to intensify its technical operations and strengthen its daily evaluation and assessment to ensure that they will continue to provide a steady and reliable power supply in all their served areas in the province of Siquijor,” the company said.

Earlier this month, the provincial government of Siquijor declared a state of calamity due to ongoing power interruptions.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. visited one of Sipcor’s power plants on June 11 and directed authorities to permanently resolve the power outages within six months.

The Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order last week requiring Sipcor, Prosielco, and the National Power Corp. to appear and explain the power crisis at a public hearing scheduled on July 3. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera