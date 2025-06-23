SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) is set to break ground on a passenger terminal building at the Godofredo P. Ramos Airport in Caticlan by next month, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

“For Caticlan airport, San Miguel has committed to break ground on a terminal building this June or July,” Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon told reporters last week.

Mr. Dizon said SMC President Ramon S. Ang “committed” to completing the project before 2028, or before the end of the current administration.

Last year, SMC engaged the Saavedra-led Megawide Construction Corp. to design and construct the new terminal.

Megawide secured the contract for the terminal building project at the Boracay airport, which is operated by Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of SMC Infrastructure.

SMC, through its infrastructure unit, is leading the modernization of Godofredo P. Ramos Airport, also known as Boracay airport.

The planned terminal will have a passenger handling capacity of seven million annually and will include eight passenger boarding bridges.

In addition to the Caticlan project, SMC, through San Miguel Aerocity, Inc., is developing the P740-billion New Manila International Airport in Bulacan.

The airport development spans 2,500 hectares and aims to establish a world-class aerotropolis capable of accommodating 100 million passengers per year. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera