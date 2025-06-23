THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved five point-to-point transmission facility projects from separate energy companies to enable the connection of their power plants to the grid for electricity export.

In its latest notice, the ERC approved the applications of SMGP Power BESS, Inc. (SMGP), Energy Development Corp. (EDC), Megasol Energy 1, Inc. (ME1I), Cornerstone Energy Development, Inc. (CEDI), and Sapang Balen Solar Sustainable Energy Corp. (SBSSEC) for the development of dedicated limited transmission facilities.

The ERC authorized SMGP to develop and own the point-to-point transmission facilities that will connect its 60-megawatt (MW) Lumban Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to the Luzon grid through a direct link to the 69-kilovolt (kV) Lumban Substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

EDC was granted approval to build a transmission facility to connect its 5.645-MW Bago Binary Geothermal Power Plant to NGCP’s 138-kV Bacolod Substation.

CEDI also secured approval to construct facilities that will connect its 58.5-MW Camarines Sur Wind Power Project to the grid via a tap connection to NGCP’s Naga-Libmanan 69-kV transmission line.

The commission allowed ME1I to develop dedicated facilities to connect its 41.244-MW alternating current Gamu Solar Power Plant Project to NGCP’s 69-kV Gamu-Roxas Transmission Line.

SBSSEC received authorization to install transmission facilities linking its 463.995-MW Sapang Balen 2 Solar Power Plant (SPP) to the grid via an interim connection to NGCP’s Mexico-Concepcion 230-kV Line, and subsequently to the Magalang 230-kV Substation.

While the ERC granted the approvals, it said the projects remain “subject to the conditions presented and the instructions of the Commission during the deliberation.”

Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta was authorized to sign the decisions for and by authority of the Commission, the ERC said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera