TY-LED conglomerate GT Capital Holdings, Inc. secured the seventh spot among Philippine companies included in the 2025 Southeast Asia 500 list by United States-based magazine Fortune, which ranked the region’s largest companies by revenue in 2024.

GT Capital rose by 13 spots to 61st overall, while associate bank Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) ranked 96th in the region and 14th in the Philippines, up 12 slots in Southeast Asia and retaining its Philippine rank from the previous year.

Associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) also ranked 227th in Southeast Asia and 30th in the Philippines.

In 2024, GT Capital’s total revenue increased by 5% to P321.5 billion, driven by record earnings of Metrobank and Toyota Motor Philippines Corp.

“Being ranked among the most esteemed companies in the Southeast Asian region is a true testament to GT Capital’s commitment to excellence and our leadership in the industry,” GT Capital Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Mr. George S. Uy-Tioco, Jr. said in a statement.

“This reaffirms the group’s strong fundamentals across diversified sectors, reflecting both the hard work and dedication of our people, as well as the positive momentum of the Philippine economy,” he added.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., along with Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.

GT Capital shares rose by 1.77% or P10 to P574 apiece on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave