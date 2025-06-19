CEBU PACIFIC, operated by Cebu Air, Inc., has expanded its partnership with Canada-based CAE, Inc. to include the deployment of an Airbus A330neo full-flight simulator at its training center in Clark.

“This new simulator will provide additional training capacity and heighten the safe operation of this state-of-the-art aircraft. The expansion will help meet the growing demand for pilot training as Cebu Pacific continues to grow its network and widebody fleet,” Cebu Pacific Chief Operations Officer Javier Massot said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

The A330neo full-flight simulator is expected to be ready for training by December 2026, the airline said.

It will complement the existing A320 and ATR 72-600 simulators at Cebu Pacific’s Clark training center, which was established in partnership with CAE in 2011.

CAE provides simulation technologies and pilot training services to airlines globally. It currently offers training on Airbus A320, A320neo, and ATR 72-600 aircraft for Cebu Pacific.

“The deployment of this new A330neo simulator strengthens our shared commitment to delivering world-class pilot training. We are happy to be expanding our longstanding partnership with Cebu Pacific and further enhancing our center’s position as a key aviation training hub in the region,” CAE Division President for Commercial Aviation Michel Azar-Hmouda said.

Cebu Pacific said it currently operates 11 A330neo aircraft, with more deliveries expected.

The airline operates a fleet of 98 aircraft, comprising Airbus A320, A321, A330, and ATR types. It serves 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. — Ashley Erika O. Jose