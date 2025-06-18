FORTY PHILIPPINE companies have been included in Fortune’s 2025 Southeast Asia 500 list, led by San Miguel Corp. (9th), SM Investments Corp. (25th), Manila Electric Co. (35th), Ayala Corp. (47th), and JG Summit Holdings, Inc. (50th).

The list ranks the region’s largest companies by revenue as of end-2024. This marks the second edition of the annual list published by the American business magazine.

Companies on the 2025 list collectively generated $1.82 trillion in revenue, up from $1.79 trillion a year earlier. The minimum revenue for inclusion was $349.4 million.

Other large Philippine firms on the list include BDO Unibank, Inc. (52nd), GT Capital Holdings, Inc. (61st), Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (68th), Jollibee Foods Corp. (79th), Cosco Capital, Inc. (88th), Bank of the Philippine Islands (90th), Alliance Global Group, Inc. (92nd), PLDT, Inc. (95th), and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (96th).

The list also featured Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (100th), Globe Telecom, Inc. (114th), PAL Holdings, Inc. (116th), Lopez Holdings Corp. (120th), International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (125th), LT Group, Inc. (153rd), China Banking Corp. (178th), Union Bank of the Philippines (182nd), DMCI Holdings, Inc. (185th), and Filinvest Development Corp. (186th).

Rounding out the Philippine contingent were Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (203rd), Monde Nissin Corp. (210th), Security Bank Corp. (220th), Century Pacific Food, Inc. (221st), DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (223rd), Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (227th), Synergy Grid & Development, Inc. (286th), Bloomberry Resorts Corp. (289th), Basic Energy Corp. (311th), D&L Industries, Inc. (355th), Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. (356th), Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (361st), Manila Water Co., Inc. (384th), Wilcon Depot, Inc. (402nd), SSI Group, Inc. (435th), and Nickel Asia Corp. (492nd).

DigiPlus saw one of the biggest jumps, climbing over 259 spots, driven by growth in its gaming platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone.

“Being part of Fortune’s list is a reflection of the trust we’ve earned and the impact we deliver,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco.

Ayala Corp., which improved by 23 spots, said the ranking affirms its strategy in key growth sectors.

Bloomberry, which advanced 18 places, attributed its performance to the opening of Solaire Resort North in Quezon City in May last year.

Among Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia led with 109 companies, followed by Thailand (100), Malaysia (92), Singapore (81), Vietnam (76), the Philippines (40), and Cambodia (2).

Fortune said the energy sector contributed nearly one-third of total revenue across the list, followed by financial companies.

The top five companies overall were Singapore’s Trafigura Group, Thailand’s PTT Public Co. Ltd., Indonesia’s PT Pertamina, and Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd. and Olam Group, which collectively made up 28% of the list’s total revenue.

“Fortune’s interest in the region reflects Southeast Asia’s growing importance as an engine of global growth,” said Clay Chandler, Fortune executive editor for Asia.

“The region has become a crucial manufacturing and export hub, attracting capital flows and gaining momentum amid global trade shifts.” — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave