BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB), operated by Cebu Air, Inc., has signed a 12-year engine maintenance agreement with American aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney to support the optimization of its expanding fleet.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday, the airline said the long-term agreement covers comprehensive support for its fleet of geared turbofan (GTF) engines, including those ordered under its 152-aircraft purchase last year.

“The agreement reflects our ongoing collaboration with Cebu Pacific to optimize the reliability and efficiency of their fleet,” Pratt & Whitney President of Commercial Engines Rick Deurloo said.

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of global aerospace and defense company RTX Corp., provides fleet management programs that allow airlines to access technical expertise, fleet data, and business intelligence.

“The GTF engine has enabled up to 20% reduction in fuel burn compared to previous-generation engines — translating into meaningful savings in fuel efficiency, lower emissions and reduced operating costs,” Cebu Pacific Chief Executive Officer Michael B. Szucs said.

Maintaining the performance and efficiency of its fleet remains the company’s top priority, Mr. Szucs said, adding that its partnership with Pratt & Whitney will enhance Cebu Pacific’s capability to scale up sustainability.

Cebu Pacific currently operates 56 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

In a separate disclosure on Tuesday, Cebu Pacific said it signed an agreement with Lufthansa Systems for the implementation of operations control and crew management solutions from the NetLine suite.

Lufthansa Systems’ NetLine provides an integrated planning and operations platform for airlines, allowing for optimized resource utilization.

“The NetLine suite from Lufthansa Systems was chosen for its advanced capabilities in flight operations, crew planning, rostering, and real-time disruption management,” Cebu Pacific said, adding that the operations control system processes data on weather conditions, airspace constraints, and aircraft performance.

The system allows the airline to alert its operations control team on potential disruptions and implement mitigating measures.

“This partnership is central to enabling the scaling of our operations. We’re investing in the internal infrastructure with world-class systems that will enhance safety, operational resilience, efficiency and crew wellbeing as we grow our fleet and expand our network across the region,” Mr. Szucs said.

Cebu Pacific currently operates 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

On Tuesday, shares in Cebu Air rose by 0.87% to close at P34 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose