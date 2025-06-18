EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. is nearing the completion of a key infrastructure component that is expected to enhance the water service reliability of its East Bay Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement on Tuesday, Manila Water said the raw water intake structure for the facility has reached a 92% progress rate.

The intake structure, part of a P525-million project launched in June 2023, is designed to draw 200 million liters per day of raw water from Laguna Lake.

Its completion involves the installation of 1,000-millimeter-diameter submarine pipelines that will transport water from offshore sources to the treatment plant.

Manila Water is also building a new pump and electrical room to house advanced control systems and automation technologies.

“As the intake structure takes shape, we are also constantly improving and expanding our network distribution,” Manila Water Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric T. Sevilla said.

Slated for completion in the third quarter, the intake structure forms part of the company’s long-term strategy to diversify water sources and reduce reliance on Angat Dam.

Manila Water serves the east zone of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province.

The company recently said it had surpassed 7.8 million customers, driven by expansion projects implemented during the first four months of the year. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera