FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL), operated by PAL Holdings, Inc., is expanding its cargo services as it seeks to tap growing demand and broaden its logistics footprint.

“In today’s digital-first economy, our revitalized business reflects PAL Cargo’s support for digital innovation, broader reach, and tailored logistics solutions that help local entrepreneurs grow and compete in both local and global markets,” PAL Vice-President for Cargo Jason T. Siy said in a media release on Tuesday.

PAL Cargo, the airline’s freight and logistics unit, offers services catering to individuals, freight forwarders, and corporate clients.

The airline said it follows handling practices aligned with standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for pet transport and deploys security escorts for high-value cargo. It also assigns security teams to charter flights.

“Through partnerships and our expanding cargo network, we aim to support both domestic entrepreneurs and the Philippine export industry. Even in areas we don’t currently fly to, our global partnerships allow us to extend our services and connect their businesses to the world,” Mr. Siy said.

PAL Cargo is also preparing to launch a port-to-door delivery service to complement its existing airport-to-airport operations.

Among its most in-demand offerings are the block space agreement for domestic cargo and its rush cargo service, Mr. Siy said.

A block space agreement allows clients to reserve cargo space on specific flights on a long-term basis regardless of volume, while rush cargo ensures a shipment is loaded onto a designated flight as a premium, time-sensitive service.

PAL said it is capitalizing on the projected growth in global cargo demand. It cited the International Air Transport Association’s forecast of a 5.8% year-on-year increase in cargo traffic, driven by strong international trade activity, seasonal factors, and lower jet fuel prices.

“It provides more opportunities for both local manufacturers and exporters, most especially MSMEs, to engage in international trade. With the expanding global market, we are dedicated to enabling Filipino businesses to reach it with safe, efficient, and competitive cargo solutions,” Mr. Siy said.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in PAL Holdings fell by two centavos or 0.5% to close at P4 apiece. — A.E.O. Jose