ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group, has officially taken over the operations and maintenance of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport (BPIA), with the first set of upgrades scheduled for the second half of the year.

“This project is about more than infrastructure — it’s about enabling tourism, empowering local economies, and creating more inclusive growth across the Visayas,” Aboitiz InfraCapital President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao said in a media release on Monday.

Aboitiz InfraCapital said the initial improvements at BPIA will include the expansion of the passenger terminal building, upgrades to landside and airside facilities, and the installation of new airport systems and equipment.

“This official handover marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bohol-Panglao International Airport,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Vice-President and Head of the Airports Business Rafael M. Aboitiz said.

“We are committed to transforming BPIA into a globally competitive gateway that reflects the beauty and hospitality of Bohol, while helping unlock its full tourism and economic potential,” he added.

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group currently operates and manages two other airports: Laguindingan International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Last month, Aboitiz InfraCapital said it would target to increase BPIA’s capacity by around 25% — from two million to 2.5 million passengers annually — within two years.

The company will implement a P4.53-billion investment plan, which includes the expansion of the passenger terminal building, the installation of modern aviation systems, and enhancements to airside and landside facilities.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is also targeting to increase the airport’s capacity to 3.9 million passengers annually by 2030.

The concession agreement for the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport covers a 30-year period, encompassing upgrades, expansion, and maintenance from the start of turnover. — Ashley Erika O. Jose