CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD, Inc. (CNPF) has renewed its five-year agreement with US-based The Vita Coco Co., Inc., valued at around P14 billion.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, CNPF said the renewed agreement, which takes effect in January 2026, will support 4,500 manufacturing jobs in General Santos, Mindanao.

The two companies will also continue their collaboration on sustainability targets, as well as standards on health and safety, environmental performance, and business ethics.

“We value our long-standing relationship with Vita Coco — a win-win partnership that has grown meaningfully over the past decade. We are pleased to extend our collaboration and look forward to scaling our collective impact across both our businesses, our consumers, and the communities we serve,” said CNPF Vice-President Noel Anthony M. Tempongko, Jr.

In 2024, CNPF and Vita Coco signed an incremental long-term agreement covering the production of an additional 90 million liters of coconut water over five years.

The expanded agreement also involved additional capacity investments by CNPF, including the acquisition of Coco Harvest, Inc., which generated more than 1,500 manufacturing jobs in Misamis Occidental, Mindanao.

“We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with CNPF. Our organizations share a common mission around quality, sustainability, and community impact — and together, we look forward to driving innovation, fueling growth, and creating lasting positive change,” said Vita Coco Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Burth.

CNPF entered the coconut category in 2012 through its partnership with Vita Coco. Since then, it has become one of Vita Coco’s largest suppliers and has expanded its coconut-based product offerings.

In 2022, CNPF increased its production capacity by 50% to meet growing demand amid heightened interest in health and wellness products.

CNPF is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of processed marine, meat, milk, coconut, plant-based, and pet food products. Its portfolio includes brands such as Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Ligo, and Birch Tree.

Shares of CNPF were unchanged at P39.50 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave