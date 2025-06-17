ACEN AUSTRALIA, a subsidiary of ACEN Corp., has secured approval from the Independent Planning Commission (IPC) of New South Wales for its planned 943-megawatt (MW) wind project with a 320-MW energy storage facility.

“The approval is a significant milestone for ACEN, as we progress development of our 13-gigawatt pipeline across Australia,” ACEN Australia said in a statement last week.

The IPC approval, dated June 11, includes conditions on water sourcing, soil and water management, and a decommissioning and rehabilitation plan.

The commission also addressed concerns raised by the community and stakeholders by setting conditions related to bushfire management and the continuation of aviation activities at nearby aerodromes.

“Given the fact the project is in a relatively early cohort of projects for the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (CWO REZ), the Commission finds its cumulative impacts with those of existing and approved projects to be acceptable,” it said.

The company thanked the local community, the Warrumbungle Shire Council, and stakeholders “for their continued feedback and support throughout the development phase of the project.”

The Valley of the Winds project will consist of up to 131 wind turbines and is expected to generate enough electricity to power about 500,000 homes annually.

EnergyCo, the infrastructure planner for the state’s REZ, will develop a high-voltage transmission line to connect the project to the National Electricity Market.

The wind project is one of 19 selected through the national tender process for Australia’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS). It is “the biggest project” awarded a CIS agreement to date, the company previously said.

In its application, ACEN Australia said the project involves an estimated capital investment of $1.68 billion and is expected to generate up to 400 construction-related jobs and up to 50 operational roles.

“As we progress towards the construction stage, we remain committed to ongoing consultation and engagement with the community, local businesses, and project partners,” ACEN Australia said.

ACEN, the listed energy platform of Ayala Corp., has approximately 7 GW of attributable renewable capacity in operation, under construction, and in committed projects.

The company operates across multiple markets, including the Philippines, Australia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Laos, and the United States. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera