INFRASTRUCTURE FIRM Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P Industrial) said it has about $1 billion worth of contracts in its project pipeline.

“It is for over a period of time, not going to be one time. Over the next two or three years,” Alex Gamboa, president and managing director for global development at AG&P Industrial, said in an online briefing on Tuesday.

Among the upcoming projects are the company’s desulphurization project in Queensland, Australia; a new energy terminal in Africa; and a major terminal project in the Pacific Islands.

“We are pursuing major projects in the US, Europe, and Australia. Some of the contracts will be signed in the next couple of months,” he said.

Mr. Gamboa said the company is gaining traction in the US, which has become one of its most important markets.

“It is a very big market. Currently, in our American entity, we now have more than 300 skilled Filipino workers and engineers,” he said.

“We are targeting to increase that to about 500 workers and engineers by the end of this year as our business there continues to grow,” he added.

To support this expansion, AG&P Industrial has signed an alliance with a major Texas yard to increase its footprint in the Americas.

“We are focusing ourselves on expanding in Europe, in the US, in Africa, in the Middle East, as well as in Australia. Those are the main markets that we are targeting as we speak,” Mr. Gamboa said.

In the Philippines, the company recently completed a major expansion project for Cemex and is currently working on three projects with Shell Philippines.

“We are looking forward to other projects in the Philippines, not just with Shell, but with other oil majors. For now, we cannot announce it, as it’s not yet signed,” he said.

With its growing project pipeline, the company plans to hire more personnel as new contracts commence. It currently employs about 3,000 workers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile