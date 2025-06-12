SEMIRARA MINING and Power Corp. (SMPC) has secured an amended clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), allowing it to proceed with its P291-billion coal mine expansion in Antique, the Consunji-led mining company said on Wednesday.

In a regulatory filing, SMPC said it had been granted an amended environmental compliance certificate (ECC) by the DENR for the expansion of the Semirara Coal Mine Complex.

An ECC is issued by the DENR to certify that a proposed project has undergone environmental review and is not expected to cause significant adverse environmental impact.

The amendment allows SMPC to expand the project area from 4,369.25 hectares to 5,221.75 hectares within the 13,000-hectare Coal Operating Contract No. 5, which was awarded to the company by the Department of Energy (DoE).

“The ECC amendment allows SMPC to sustain operations by including the Acacia mine alongside the currently operating Narra mine,” the company said.

“It also raises the annual production limit from 16 to 20 million metric tons (MMT) of coal, using the open-pit mining method, from 2025 to 2027.”

SMPC said the amendment supports its ongoing operations and is aligned with the mine plan approved by the DoE.

The company has earmarked P6.9 billion in capital expenditures for 2025, a significant portion of which will be allocated to its coal operations.

SMPC posted a 33% drop in first-quarter net income to P4.4 billion, as coal selling prices continued to normalize, partially offset by stronger performance in the power segment.

SMPC is the country’s largest coal producer. It supplies fuel to power plants, cement factories, and other industrial facilities across the Philippines, and exports to markets including China, South Korea, and Brunei.

Shares in the company rose by 0.31% to close at P32.70 apiece on Wednesday. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera