By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

CLARK INTERNATIONAL Airport is aiming to surpass three million passengers this year, banking on the transfer of turboprop operations and ongoing talks with new airline partners, as operator Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD) prepares for long-term expansion to accommodate up to 25 million passengers annually.

“We now have an entire ecosystem and hubs for operations and further expansion. It really adds to the future of Clark as a preferred airport,” LIPAD Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil said in an interview with BusinessWorld.

Mr. Manankil previously served as president and chief executive officer of Clark Development Corp. (CDC), the implementing arm of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority for Clark.

“I call it my love story with Clark. I think everybody knew that I started with CDC, and even at that time we really knew that the main asset of Clark is really the airport. At that time, even in our master plan, we always had the airport at the back of our minds,” Mr. Manankil said.

“I really got involved when I joined LIPAD in 2022. So, I had my feet and hands wet in airport operations,” he said.

Mr. Manankil said LIPAD is aiming to return to and exceed its pre-pandemic level of four million passengers, with long-term plans to expand the airport’s current capacity.

The airport terminal’s shell has a design capacity of eight million passengers annually, but its current fit-out can only serve up to four million.

“Then in the medium term, we want to fully utilize the eight million capacity of the shell, and our long-term view is to actually expand the capacity of the existing terminal,” Mr. Manankil said.

He said the airport operator has access to sufficient land for expansion to accommodate up to 25 million passengers annually, all within the concession area.

“We actually have no problems in terms of land; there is also no issue in terms of right-of-way. You need to put in infrastructure. You just pour the concrete,” he said.

Mr. Manankil said LIPAD’s strategy to attract more domestic and international routes is also supported by ongoing infrastructure developments aimed at improving access to the airport.

For instance, the Department of Transportation expects the full line of the North–South Commuter Railway to be operational by 2027 to 2028.

“That will give Clark the very seamless connectivity from Manila. In the meantime, while you are waiting for that, there are a lot of transportation modes we have,” he said.

Clark International Airport handled 2.4 million passengers in 2024, up 20% from 2023.

LIPAD earlier said it expects weekly flight movements at Clark to rise to 269 from the current 237.

At present, LIPAD is in talks with several local and foreign airlines to expand operations in Clark.

“We have been actively engaging some of the foreign airlines aside from our local to introduce Clark as a good alternative, if they intend to look at the Philippines in terms of adding additional flights and additional frequency,” Mr. Manankil said, adding that the company is in discussion with three to four carriers, including one from the Middle East.

LIPAD is also planning to implement technology upgrades at the terminal, including chat-based support and biometric screening to enhance the passenger experience.

Aside from passenger terminal expansion, Mr. Manankil said the company is eyeing further airside development and is in talks with maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) firms and express freight operators.

“We are attracting two of the biggest express freight providers in the world. Hopefully the others will follow suit. We are also in talks with one MRO provider to have their facility in Clark,” he said.

LIPAD is composed of Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Philippine Airport Ground Support Services, Inc., and Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airports International.

The consortium took over operations and maintenance of Clark International Airport in 2019.