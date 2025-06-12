VILLAR-LED Vistamalls, Inc. reported a 15% decline in its first-quarter net income to P1.91 billion from P2.25 billion a year earlier, weighed down by lower rental revenue.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total revenue fell by 12.1% to P3.25 billion from P3.69 billion in the same period last year.

Rental income dropped by 7% to P3.16 billion from P3.4 billion, primarily due to lower rental payments from tenants.

Other operating income declined by 71% to P85 million, attributed to lower administrative fees and mall maintenance and advertising charges to tenants.

Total costs and expenses rose by 7% to P740 million, driven by higher depreciation and operating expenses.

Vistamalls is a holding firm engaged in the leasing of retail malls and business process outsourcing commercial centers.

Shares of Vistamalls dropped by 1.65% or three centavos to P1.79 apiece on Wednesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave